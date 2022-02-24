Seven Homestead seniors sign to play baseball in college

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WANE) – Four first period goals buried the Komets in a 6-2 loss to the Iowa Heartlanders. Zach Pochiro put Fort Wayne on the board, but the Komets never trailed by less than three throughout the rest of the game. The Komets return to the Coliseum on Wednesday when they host the […]

