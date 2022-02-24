ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Homestead seniors sign to play baseball in college

By Glenn Marini
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seven seniors at Homestead High School signed to play baseball on the next level as Tyler Layson (Manchester University), Braydon Quintana (Manchester), Jackson Todor (Manchester), Isaac MacDonald (Bethel University), Jacob Creech (Marian University of Wisconsin), Aiden Harris (Adrian College), and Connor Reese (Trine) all inked letters of intent on Wednesday evening.

