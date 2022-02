Jeff Petry's desire to get out of Montreal earlier this season was no secret, and it showed in his play. After four straight season of 40+ points, the 34-year-old defenceman was struggling mightily, and really didn't appear to care much. However, since Dominique Ducharme was let go as head coach of the Montreal Canadiens and replaced with Martin St. Louis, Petry has looked much better, and he credits St. Louis for that change.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO