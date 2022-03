CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The trends and challenges affecting housing in New Hampshire will be studied by regional planning commissions in the state. A year-long Regional Housing Needs Assessment project is starting this month with a community survey, which will be conducted by the nine commissions that cover regions from the North Country to the Southwest, the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs said in a news release.

