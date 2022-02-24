ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

MLB: Season will be shortened if no deal by end of Monday

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GSLs_0eNQg04v00

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball said Wednesday that the 2022 season will be shortened if no labor agreement has been reached by the end of Monday.

Management had maintained that was the deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31. Players have not said whether they accept that timeframe, and there remains a sense both sides are awaiting more time pressure to force more major moves by the other.

The declaration from MLB came after another day of minor moves. Major League Baseball’s only new offer to players Wednesday was to increase the minimum salary by an additional $10,000 a year.

MLB upped its proposed minimum for this year to $640,000, with the figure rising by $10,000 in each additional season of a five-year agreement.

’80 for Brady’: Tom Brady to produce, play himself in film with 4 acclaimed actresses

Players have asked for $775,000 in 2022, with $30,000 jumps each season.

There appeared to be little or no movement on the key issue of luxury tax thresholds and rates, or the size of the bonus pool for pre-arbitration players

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole were involved in the talks on the third straight day of bargaining.

Free agent pitcher Andrew Miller and Yankees reliever Zack Britton also joined the negotiations on the 84th day of the lockout and were alongside Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Houston catcher Jason Castro. Those six are among the eight members of the union’s executive subcommittee, which supervises collective bargaining.

Matthew Stafford explains his viral reaction after photog fell from stage

Texas infielder Marcus Semien and Boston pitcher James Paxton, the other two members, have not been seen during the talks at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Britton, Cole, Paxton, Scherzer and Semien are represented by Scott Boras, baseball’s most powerful agent.

Teams have told the union they will not decrease revenue sharing and will not add new methods for players to accrue service time, which players said are needed to prevent teams from holding players back to delay free agency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

FWBPD looking for suspect in bank robbery

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is looking for a suspect in a bank robbery on Thursday. The FWBPD is continuing the investigation, and any assistance from the public will help in solving this case. 
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Beauty queen dies days after accident in Florida, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
WMBB

Florida murder suspect found in Alabama

OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — A Florida murder suspect is in custody after a standoff in Opp, Alabama. U.S. Marshals arrested Tyauvion Morris after a standoff that left no reported injuries. Morris had an active warrant by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the shooting death of 44-year old Nancey Schreiner. Schreiner was a […]
OPP, AL
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MLB: Manfred, union meet on deadline day to save openers

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — Commissioner Rob Manfred and top deputy Dan Halem met with players Monday on the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball's deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule. Emotions became...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter departs Marlins in shocking exit

With the MLB lockout still in full swing, there’s a major story coming out of South Beach. New York Yankees legend and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter has mutually agreed to part ways with the Miami Marlins as their CEO after five seasons. Via Craig Mish:. Jeter also released...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Scott Boras
Person
Zack Britton
WMBB

Man found in possession of two pounds of marijuana after pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Defuniak Springs man is facing several charges after reportedly throwing drugs out of his car window while fleeing from law enforcement. Jaerius Dashaunn Throne, 25, was charged with intent to sell marijuana, felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving possession of drug paraphernalia, improper use of a medical […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Ap#Major League Baseball#Yankees#The Miami Marlins#St Louis Cardinals
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Steven Mantecon murder trial jury reaches a verdict

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads High School graduate who shot and killed 18-year-old Blake Cain in 2020, has been found guilty on all 13 charges. 23-year-old Steven Mantecon is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and 10 counts of aggravated assault. Over the last few days, jurors […]
GRAND RIDGE, FL
WMBB

WMBB

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy