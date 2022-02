The dog, a pit bull mix who would later be named Maeve by rescue volunteers, was brought in by Mundelein residents on New Year's Eve. The good Samaritans found the dog in Kracklauer Park and immediately brought her to Reach Rescue, a 501(c)3, not-for-profit animal rescue organization just down the street in Mundelein. Upon arrival, it was clear the dog had been neglected and abused.

MUNDELEIN, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO