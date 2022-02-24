ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

To People Mad Joe Biden Picked Kamala Harris As His Running Mate

Joe Biden has made his pick for Vice President—Kamala Harris is...

Joe Biden Has Made His Historic Supreme Court Pick

History will be made on Friday, when President Joe Biden announces that Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, PEOPLE confirms. Jackson's pick — after extensive deliberations and a round of finalist interviews — was confirmed by a source familiar with...
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
The Independent

Biden says ‘good to see you’ when asked about Ukraine as Kamala Harris meets with Zelensky

President Joe Biden ignored a question from reporters about Ukraine as his vice president met with Ukraine’s president amid rising tensions with Russia. Mr Biden was filmed leaving the Hamilton restaurant in Washington, DC after having lunch when one reporter asked if he believed that Russia was determine to attack and invade Ukraine. “Good to see you,” Mr Biden said when he was asked about the latest news about Ukraine.On Friday, Mr Biden blamed Russian-backed separatist forces for a “major uptick” in violence to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, and said Russia’s claims of a major offense...
WCBD Count on 2

Sen. Graham reacts to Joe Biden’s pick for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham is speaking out about President Joe Biden’s pick for Supreme Court. Sources told the Associated Press on Friday that Biden will tap federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, replacing Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the term this summer. That news was […]
POLITICO

With the world watching Putin, Trump targets Trudeau

OTTAWA — Donald Trump fired up the Conservative Political Action Conference crowd Saturday night with a barrage of accusations directed at what would have been an unthinkable target just weeks ago: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “The radical left is trying to replace American democracy with woke tyranny,” the...
Fox 32 Chicago

Kamala Harris says 'real possibility of war' in Europe

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Acknowledging "the real possibility of war," Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.
MarketWatch

‘Morons’: Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger condemn fellow Republicans for speaking at white nationalist event

Three veteran Republican lawmakers have called out far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist. In a tweet Saturday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, blasted their speaking appearance: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
