Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday evening a military operation in Ukraine. He claims the operation is intended to protect civilians.
Putin said in a televised address the military operation comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine, the Associated Press reports. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for the bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”
According to AP, he accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees.
Putin said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a “demilitarization” of Ukraine. AP confirmed that he said that all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.
The White House released this statement regarding Russia’s military operation:
“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.
I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”
President Joe Biden
