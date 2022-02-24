Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday evening a military operation in Ukraine. He claims the operation is intended to protect civilians.

Putin said in a televised address the military operation comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine, the Associated Press reports. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for the bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

According to AP, he accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees.

Putin said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a “demilitarization” of Ukraine. AP confirmed that he said that all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

The White House released this statement regarding Russia’s military operation: