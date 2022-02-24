‘It’s time’: Parents react to MNPS decision to drop mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Abbe Keleher has three sons in Metro Nashville Public Schools — one in elementary, one in middle and one in high school. She said they have all been affected differently by the district’s COVID-19 guidelines, but after spring break, none of them will be required to wear a mask inside their classrooms.

On Tuesday night, the Metro Nashville Public School Board voted 7-1 to end the mask mandate when students return from spring break in mid-March.

Boardmember Fran Bush only voted against the decision because she said it should be implemented sooner

“I really applaud the board for making this decision. It’s time,” Keleher said. “Personally, my children are thrilled about it.”

Others totally disagree with the board’s decision to make masks optional for the last portion of the school year.

Michele Sheriff is the President of the Metro Nashville Education Association, an organization that advocates for teacher’s rights. She said she was surprised the board voted to lift the mandate and says the focus needs to be on student and staff safety.

“We believe in following the science and the recommendations for masking in schools,” Sheriff said. “We have had teachers reach out to us today (Wednesday). I even had a teacher who messaged me and said that she put in her 30 day notice to resign today because of this vote.”

Parents like Keleher say with widespread vaccine availability and COVID-19 cases trending downward in Nashville, they feel comfortable letting families choose what’s best for their own children.

“When we all return to school and some people are masked and others are not, I’m hoping that most people can just remain respectful of each other’s decisions,” Keleher said.

Sheriff said the near future is still too unpredictable for her.

“We’re in the middle of a global pandemic. We’re still in a pandemic, and it’s hard to predict three weeks from now what is going to be happening,” said Sheriff.

For the week of Feb. 14-20, MNPS reported 132 positive cases among students and 46 positive cases among staff members. Looking back to the week ending Jan. 23, for comparison, the district reported about 1,200 positive COVID-19 cases among students and almost 300 among staff members.

