Masks will be optional across FCPS starting Friday

After about two hours of intense public comment Wednesday, the Frederick County Board of Education voted to make masks optional in its schools starting Friday.

The vote was 6-1, with member David Bass being the only voice in opposition.

“I’m watching the data, and right now, it’s encouraging,” board member Jason Johnson said.

The change means Frederick County Public Schools students will return unmasked to in-person classes for the first time in almost two years.

Students who are returning to school after having COVID-19 will still have to wear a mask for Days 6 through 10 of their positive test. The district will “welcome and encourage” masks for those who choose to wear them, staff said, and work to prevent bullying or harassment from students toward peers who make a different choice.

Masks will still be required on school buses per a federal requirement that is set to be reviewed next month.

A discarded mask lies in front of Tuscarora High School on Wednesday afternoon. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The system will also stop contact tracing in schools, something central office staff said would become an impossible lift for principals and teachers without the mask mandate. Under the current system, students are only subject to contact tracing if they were unmasked around an infected person, which only happens during lunchtime or sports practices.

The board members’ decision came after Frederick County Public Schools staff recommended the change. They emphasized that case rates in the system and across the system were trending downward.

FCPS reported 131 new cases last week, down significantly from its peak of 1,812 cases the week of Jan. 3. Staff absenteeism, canceled bus routes and other labor struggles have also eased in recent weeks.

Cases in the county at large are down as well, and community transmission recently dropped from the designation of “high” to “substantial.” Frederick County lifted its indoor mask mandate on Feb. 12 after implementing it on New Year’s Eve amid the omicron surge.

The county had previously determined that the requirement would be removed once cases fell below 20 per 100,000 residents.

Frederick County Health Officer Barbara A. Brookmyer begins the discussion before a capacity crowd that filled the Frederick County Board of Education meeting room Wednesday evening to make public comment regarding the school mask mandate. Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Health Officer Barbara Brookmyer presented to the board before their vote, walking them through what she called a “continuum of risk” in schools. Ultimately, she said, it was impossible to predict what impact the board’s decision would have on community transmission or infections.

“There isn’t an answer to be easily calculated to say, ‘This is what will happen if you remove face coverings,’” she said.

The vast majority of the roughly 50 people who spoke during the board’s lengthy public comment period were opposed to the mask mandate. They supported each other with thunderous applause after each three-minute speech.

Parents, students and others attended Wednesday's school board meeting to make comments or to listen to comments about the FCPS mask mandate, which went into effect in 2020. Staff photo by Bill Green

Several attendees held signs in the back of the boardroom reading “unmask our children.” As the meeting — which lasted more than four hours — wore on, dozens of them removed their masks, despite the district’s policy.

“It’s been 712 days since our children have attended a normal day of school,” parent Amanda Long told the board before their vote. “And I’m hoping tonight is the last time I have to say that.”

“It sounds like we’re having a mask-burning party at my house this evening,” another commenter said, to enthusiastic whoops from the crowd.

The basic themes of each anti-mask commenters’ view were broadly the same: They argued that mandates were government overreach, that masks make it difficult for children to breathe and hinder their social interactions, and that most students don’t wear them correctly anyway.

A few commenters took the opposite view. Some spoke about their own immunodeficiencies or those of their loved ones.

“Are masks uncomfortable? Sometimes,” one woman said. “Are they worth the hassle? Absolutely.”

Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, told the News-Post on Tuesday that a survey of roughly half the union’s 3,000 members showed a narrow preference for keeping masks. The split was about 55 percent to 45 percent, she said. Data collection was still ongoing.

Still, the board based its decision on the county’s improving health metrics and concern for the mental health and social-emotional wellbeing of its students. During their comments, several board members encouraged community members to get vaccinated.

Board member Jay Mason pushed back against claims from parents that masks were having a significant impact on kids’ mental health. He cited his experiences with his own elementary-schoolers and their friends.

“I don’t see the mental health issues. Maybe I’m lucky, maybe I’m fortunate,” he said. “But I do have children. I do have skin in this game.”

And to attendees’ frustration, Mason said he’d support bringing the mask mandate back if health metrics worsened.

Instead of focusing on asymptomatic students who may have been exposed, or on enforcing mask-wearing, FCPS will shift more attention to students with COVID-like symptoms. The district is piloting a program wherein students who are sent home by a school nurse with such symptoms will get an at-home test.

The school board’s decision came one day after the Maryland State Board of Education lifted a statewide mask mandate and gave local governments the power to make their own choice.