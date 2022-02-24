Caught on camera: Upstate couple offers $5,000 reward for home invasion, three people on the run

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County couple is offering a $5,000 reward following a home invasion at their house in January.

The couple hopes a video of the crime, caught on their cameras, will help catch those involved in the burglary.

Susan Owings told 7NEWS they were sleeping in their home on Lester Road, when multiple people came in with guns and shot at them.

“I was very scared and I still can’t sleep and wake up numerous times in a panic attack,” Owings said.

The Ring video released to us lasts a little over a minute, but Owings said it felt like forever.

“On the 27th of January, ACSO deputies did respond to an address on Lester Road. They responded for an active burglary. During the burglary, one of the occupants of the house suffered at least a gunshot wound,” said Sgt. JT Foster, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. “From the detective’s notes, as well as the ongoing investigative material is that, there was potentially three people involved, as suspects,” Foster said.

In the video you can see three people entering an open garage, a few seconds later, they are seen coming inside through the kitchen and dining room with loaded guns.

“They knew our home. They came straight to the bedroom, and grabbed a camera that you wouldn’t normally see in the dark when they first come in,” Owings said.

“Two men came on each side of our bed,” Owings said.

She said her boyfriend was able to take one of the guns, and that’s when she said the people ran out of the bedroom into the dining room. Owings said they fired shots from there, hitting her.

“My understanding is that the victim did go to the hospital in reference to the injuries, but they were non-life threatening,” Foster said.

“My boyfriend was hit with the gun. We believe that they were wanting him to open a safe. I was the only one shot,” Owings said.

Owings said it all happened so fast and she’s now fearful of them coming back.

“They still have not been apprehended,” Foster said.

Deputies and Owings need the public’s help to stop the burglars from striking again.

“We’re asking anybody with information to give us a call,” Foster said. “I don’t think there’s a concern for the community,” Foster said.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said you can leave your tips by calling 864-260-4405.

