James Beard award scouts have completely overlooked Tampa Bay, a region rich in culinary talent and interesting food.Driving the news: The semifinalists for the annual James Beard Awards, the signature celebration of the best American cuisine and chefs, were announced yesterday.Flashback: It felt like we were having a dining moment in the past decade, didn't it?Greg Baker of The Refinery was nominated a slew of times starting in 2012. Chad Johnson at SideBern's earned two noms. Then there's Jeanne Pierola of Edison, Ferrell Alvarez of Rooster & the Till, Rachel Bennett of The Library.Hotbed? Evidently not. Not like Asheville, or...

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO