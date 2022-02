For the first time in college basketball history, seven top-10 teams lost on the same day. On Saturday, No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Arizona, No. 3 Auburn, No. 4 Purdue, No. 5 Kansas, No. 6 Kentucky and No. 9 Texas Tech all lost, surpassing the previous record of six top-10 teams in the Associated Press poll losing in one day. Saturday was also the first time the top six teams in the top-25 poll all lost on the same day, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO