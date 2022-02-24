ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s a problem nationwide’: New proposed Washington house bill aims to stop catalytic converter thefts

By Rania Kaur
 4 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash — At least 50 to 100 catalytic converters are stolen every month in Spokane, according to the Spokane Police Department.

A new House bill making its way through the Washington legislature is trying to put an end to it.

If passed, it’ll require scrap yards to verify the person selling the catalytic converter owns the vehicle the converter belongs to.

“We already do extra paperwork from catalytic converter purchasing, versus just run-of-the-mill scrap metal, so it falls in line with what we’re doing already and I think it’s going to be a good thing,” said Glen Ahlborn, the manager at Action Recycling.

Action Recycling purchases catalytic converters for $5 to $1,800.

“Knowing how much it costs to have something replaced and knowing what little bit it’s worth compared to scrap metal prices, it’s a problem nationwide and it’s a problem we need to address and solve,” Ahlborn said.

House Bill 1815 also proposes to give local law enforcement additional resources. The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs would have to establish a program to directly help local law enforcement target metal theft.

“Certainly getting more data and coming up with a best practice in terms of what can be implemented is a good thing but again, it’s early in the session,” said Spokane Police Cpl. Nick Briggs. “We don’t exactly know what the bill will look like, if it is passed, so really the tangible benefits just yet to be determined.”

House Bill 1815 is currently in committee.

If you have been a victim of theft, you’re urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Robert Gmeiner
4d ago

theft is already against the law, destruction of property is already against the law. we need stricter punishments not more laws.

Ann Plamondon
4d ago

So now they’re concerned about stopping the theft of catalytic converter’s. Yet they have allowed criminals to have the upper hand and they’ve done nothing about that. Kind of an oxymoron.

hammer of justice 1776
4d ago

simple if you see legs sticking out from under your vehicle grab the biggest hammer you have or a bat and break their kneecaps.

