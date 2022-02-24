ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach city leaders presented with plan for 71 new hires, including 50 police officers, starting in July

By Dennis Bright, Manny Martinez
PINOPOLIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council members were presented a plan Wednesday to hire dozens of new workers — most of them police officers — during the next fiscal year.

The proposal laid out by city staff members was made during the council’s annual budget retreat, which got underway Wednesday in Pinopolis in Berkeley County. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

Fifty of the 71 positions included in the proposed budget would be police officers, officials said. The estimated cost would be roughly $6.1 million a year.

City Manager Fox Simons said discussions are being held during the retreat so that council’s requests match what the city can afford.

He said the city needs to hire more officers now. A previous seven-year plan called for hiring 10 new officers each year.

“From what we’re hearing and what we’re seeing from the indicators that I showed you in the meeting in terms of growth of the community, the issues that we’re facing, 10 per year is not enough to handle that growth,” he said. “We need to do something different.”

The city’s annual budget retreat will continue on Thursday.

WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach chamber partners with non-profit to diversify economy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is launching a new partnership program to advance the area’s economy and enhance quality of life for locals. It’s called the Partnership Grand Strand Foundation. The goal is to help strengthen four pillars of success. Prosperity — diversifying the region’s economy and growing […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Masks no longer required on Horry County school buses

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County students and staff members will no longer be required to wear a mask on school buses, the district said Saturday morning in a news release. The district said the policy change announced by the South Carolina Department of Education on Friday is in response to updated guidance from […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

North Myrtle Beach restaurant boycotting Russian products

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach restaurant has joined a growing movement across the U.S. to boycott Russian-made products as a sign of solitary with Ukraine. In a Facebook post, Buoys on the Boulevard said it will no longer carry Russian-made alcohol products or Russian snow crab. “As a veteran owned […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach road resurfacing scheduled

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews will begin resurfacing streets in Surfside Beach starting on Monday, the town said. Parking will be prohibited on streets while milling and paving are taking place, the town said. During this process, streets will be rough and uneven, and drivers should use caution and pay attention to caution signs. […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Florence’s Public Safety Citizen Review Board meets for the first time

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A new committee aimed at improving relations between the public and first responders met for the first time Thursday. The Public Safety Citizen Review Board is made up of seven citizen members and non-voting representatives from the Florence Police and Fire Departments. The board will hear complaints from the general public […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

