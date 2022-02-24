ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Timber Creek over Haddonfield - Girls basketball recap

By Rob Callaway
 4 days ago
Amaya Burch and Jessenia Edwards each posted double-doubles as Timber Creek won its fifth straight game with a 46-15 victory over Haddonfield in...

