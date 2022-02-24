ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

Millington schools closed Thursday due to winter weather

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPJV3_0eNQbo6v00

Millington Municipal Schools will be closed Thursday due to winter weather, the district announced shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

As temperatures droppedWednesday afternoon and precipitation became a wintery mix, Millington Fire Department said roads became hazardous. Additionally, MFD reported ice accumulation on tree limbs.

The suburb’s fire department kept residents advised of conditions on its Twitter account.

The other five suburban districts and Memphis-Shelby County Schools remain open Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
City
Millington, TN
CNN

FIFA and UEFA suspend all Russian international and club teams from competitions

(CNN) — FIFA and UEFA have suspended all Russian international and club teams from their competitions "until further notice," the governing bodies announced in a joint statement on Monday. World football's governing body FIFA and European soccer's governing body UEFA, said that both organizations' presidents -- Gianni Infantino and...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mmsd#Mfd
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy