Millington schools closed Thursday due to winter weather

Millington Municipal Schools will be closed Thursday due to winter weather, the district announced shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

As temperatures droppedWednesday afternoon and precipitation became a wintery mix, Millington Fire Department said roads became hazardous. Additionally, MFD reported ice accumulation on tree limbs.

The suburb’s fire department kept residents advised of conditions on its Twitter account.

The other five suburban districts and Memphis-Shelby County Schools remain open Friday.