ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Premium Recovery Mattresses

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Molecule Hybrid Mattress is an athlete-approved product that is designed to deliver maximum airflow and transfer heat away from the body during sleep to support...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Best mattress topper for side sleepers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite experts recommending sleeping on your back for the best night’s sleep, some sleepers can’t help but turn to their side. While this might be your preferred sleeping position, it can lead to some issues without the right support. And a mattress topper could be the answer.
LIFESTYLE
PopSugar

Shop the Best Mattresses Under $1,000

Buying a new mattress is a big commitment and investment, so you'll want to do your research. Long ago are the days when you would head to a store to try out model after model. We mostly shop online now, and with that comes the question, how do you find the best one without trying it? Thankfully, direct-to-consumer brands and retailers are becoming smarter about how they reach shoppers with great imagery and videos and tons of information. But, most of all, we love reading online testimonials because hearing about other's experiences that you can compare your needs to is so helpful.
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

These Are the Eight Best Cooling Mattresses on the Market

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Do you often find yourself waking up from night sweats or else tossing and turning under the covers because you're uncomfortable and hot? You're not alone. In fact, Russell Jelinek, senior engineering and compliance director at Casper, says that a recent company study found that 67 percent of participants reported "waking several times a month due to temperature issues." It makes sense when you consider that the average human body temperature is already 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and going to sleep often means experiencing additional heat from your bedding. "When we sleep under blankets or in particularly hot conditions, our body's temperature can increase, which often leads to more heat retention and a poor sleeping experience," Jelinek explains. And that's why cooling mattresses can help. Through their design and materials, cooling mattresses can combat the tendency to "sleep hot" and provide much needed temperature regulation.
LIFESTYLE
moneytalksnews.com

Mattress Firm Presidents' Day Sale: mattresses from $160

Shop comfy savings from brands as Serta, Beautyrest, Sealy, Lucid, and more, taking up to half off a selection including mattress, mattress accessories, bedframes, pillows, and protectors. Shop Now at Mattress Firm Tips Shipping varies by item, but many qualify for free shipping.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy