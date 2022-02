The Colorado Avalanche head into Vegas to take on their new non-divisional rival, the Golden Knights. Both teams are heading into this matchup after playing games last night, both away from T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. The Avalanche are coming off of a 6-3 home win against the Winnipeg Jets last night after being down 3-0 after the first period. The Knights are coming off of a loss in Arizona as the Coyotes won 3-1. Both teams hit the road and will meet again tonight as it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO