Never question the web that the MCU is spinning! Benedict Cumberbatch admitted to Empire magazine that he was at first skeptical about “Spider-Man: No Way Home” being the blockbuster to arguably save theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think when Kevin Feige first said, ‘We’ll know about the future of cinema, or the cinema-going experience, after this film,’ I was like, ‘OK, everyone’s drinking too much of the Kool-Aid around here,'” Cumberbatch said. The superhero film, which placed all three iterations of Spider-Man played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, respectively, in the same film, opened to a staggering $260 million....

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO