ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Explainer: Ukraine history a delicate balance between Russian, Western alliances

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lh4JH_0eNQZmLD00

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- In a speech this week formally recognizing the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent from Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin falsely attempted to make the case that Ukraine was stolen from Russia.

But historians and experts on the region said that while Ukraine's history is nuanced, even former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin recognized the region had a unique national identity that existed well before the Soviet Union came into being.

Since Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago, the country has walked a tight rope between reinforcing relations with neighboring Russia and some leaders' desires to establish alliances with Western Europe. That delicate balance has yet again come to a head in recent months as Putin amasses thousands of troops along Russia's border with Ukraine.

Putin, on Monday, said modern Ukraine only existed because Lenin made the mistake of giving the country autonomy within the Soviet Union.

"Modern Ukraine was entirely and fully created by Russia, to be more precise the Bolshevik, communist Russia," Putin said.

"This process started practically right after the 1917 revolution, and Lenin and his associates did it in a way that was extremely harsh on Russia -- by separating, severing what is historically Russian land."

But Timothy Snyder, who teaches history at Yale University, told MSNBC that Putin's revisionist interpretation of Ukraine's history is inaccurate. Lenin, he said, recognized a distinct Ukraine because he knew the region had its own unique history.

"It's very strange when you're surrounded by the reality of Ukrainian history, to hear a distant tyrant declare that the thing doesn't exist. Obviously, he's wrong," Snyder said.

He said Ukraine dates back to before the existence of the Soviet Union, and some elements of its history stretch to the Middle Ages.

Ukrainians voted in favor of independence from the Soviet Union and elected Leonid Kravchuk as their first president on Dec. 5, 1991.

The Soviet Union fell within days, bringing an end to nearly seven decades of existence to the socialist state.

Shortly after Kravchuk's election, he establishes diplomatic relations with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but doesn't seek membership.

Ukraine's possible joining of the alliance is at the heart of its current conflict with Russia. Moscow wants NATO to agree not to allow Ukraine to join and for its troops to return their military deployment to 1997 positions.

Ukrainians elect Leonid Kuchma as their second president in 1994, and over the next decade he works to transform the former Soviet republic into a capitalist country, according to NPR. He sought to improve relations with Russia, particularly economic ties.

The 2004 presidential election deepened tensions between Ukraine and Russia as Viktor Yanukovych -- supported by both Kuchma and Putin -- lost in a runoff against opposition leader Viktor Yushchenko. Yanukovych was accused of election fraud after initially winning the election, prompting the so-called Orange Revolution, three months of anti-corruption protests in Kyiv and other locations throughout Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVblp_0eNQZmLD00

Yushchenko, who was determined to have been poisoned during the election, was ultimately declared Ukraine's third president.

Yushchenko petitioned to have Ukraine join NATO in 2008, but under pressure from Russia, France and Germany side against it.

Yanukovych was finally elected president in 2010 and pushed for better relations with both Russia and Western countries. He also dropped Ukraine's bid to join NATO.

He faced widespread protests and calls for his resignation in 2013 when he refused to sign a trade pact with the European Union. He said that such an alliance would hurt Ukraine's economy and that Kyiv should instead focus on strengthening its ties with Russia.

Months of protests as part of the so-called Maidan Revolution -- or Revolution of Dignity -- left more than 100 people dead and hundreds more injured. The demonstrations resulted in a unanimous vote in parliament to relieve Yanukovych of power, a move Russia viewed as an illegal coup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4UHc_0eNQZmLD00

Russia invaded Ukraine, taking control of the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow would annex in March 2014. Russian-backed separatists also declared independence in the self-described Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which borders Russia.

Those two breakaway republics were formally recognized on Monday by Putin, who ordered "peacekeeping" troops into the regions ahead of an attack on Ukraine. European leaders have called such recognition of the regions as a violation of the Minsk Agreements, which ended the 2014 conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and established Ukrainian law in the Donbas region.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russia's installation of troops in the Donbas region constituted an "invasion."

"Yesterday, Vladimir Putin recognized two regions of Ukraine as independent states, and he bizarrely asserted that these regions are no longer a part of Ukraine and their sovereign territory," he said. "To put it simply, Russia announced it is carving out a big chunk of Ukraine."

"Who in the Lord's name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belongs to his neighbors?" Biden asked. "This is a flagrant violation of international law and demands a firm response from the international community."

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viktor Yushchenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Vladimir Lenin
Person
Viktor Yanukovych
Person
Timothy Snyder
Washington Post

What does Putin want? The same thing Trump sought.

As tragic events unfold in Ukraine, take a moment to consider that the foreign policy goals of defeated former president Donald Trump and his MAGA movement bear a striking resemblance to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. What does Putin...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Soviet#Bolshevik#Yale University#Msnbc#Ukrainians
TheConversationAU

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered not just for China’s efforts to impress the world amid criticisms of its human rights record. The games were also held against the backdrop of the most dramatic escalation of strategic tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. In fact, the great power standoff over Ukraine and the never-ending speculation over whether Russia will invade have often overshadowed the international celebration of sport and unity. The end of the games coincided with an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. If the threat of Russia’s use of force against...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden says ‘good to see you’ when asked about Ukraine as Kamala Harris meets with Zelensky

President Joe Biden ignored a question from reporters about Ukraine as his vice president met with Ukraine’s president amid rising tensions with Russia. Mr Biden was filmed leaving the Hamilton restaurant in Washington, DC after having lunch when one reporter asked if he believed that Russia was determine to attack and invade Ukraine. “Good to see you,” Mr Biden said when he was asked about the latest news about Ukraine.On Friday, Mr Biden blamed Russian-backed separatist forces for a “major uptick” in violence to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, and said Russia’s claims of a major offense...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
GV Wire

War in Ukraine Would Force Israel to Get off the Fence

If Vladimir Putin orders his forces into Ukraine, Israel may be harmed in several ways, since it has always struggled to maintain its policy of straddling the fence in regional conflicts involving Russia. An invasion will entail extremely harsh sanctions on Russia by the West, including halting the purchase of...
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
295K+
Followers
51K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy