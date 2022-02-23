ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Everything New on Netflix in March 2022

By ScreenCrush Staff
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

110 movies and shows — that’s what’s coming to Netflix in March which, last we checked, still only had 31 days in it. That’s a lot of stuff to watch, so here’s the highlights. There’s a new season of the hit series Bridgerton, as well as the film Windfall, a thriller...

y95country.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Texas Chainsaw 3d#Chip And Potato#The Adam Project#Instagram#The Guardians Of Justice
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Brazil
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, February 16

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Tinder Swindler, Despicable Me 2, and St. Vincent. On Tuesday, Netflix released its weekly Global Top 10 lists, which revealed that The Tinder Swindler is the biggest Netflix movie since Don't Look Up. It's nowhere near as big a hit as Don't Look Up, the streaming service's second-biggest movie ever, but it's a huge hit for a documentary. People love watching stories about scammers, and Netflix knows it. The Tinder Swindler is still in the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Wednesday, Feb. 16. It's still followed by Despicable Me 2, which has taken up residency in the No. 2 spot. No. 3 is the 2014 Bill Murray dramedy St. Vincent, No. 4 is teen rom-com Tall Girl 2, and No. 5 is the O.G. Despicable Me.
MOVIES
Decider.com

New on HBO and HBO Max March 2022

HBO has some of the best entertainment to offer as we continue in the early months of 2022. Kicking things off this March, the prestige streamer will continue to air new shows like Winning Time: The Rise and Fall of the Lakers Dynasty and Minx. And although we aren’t getting same day Warner Bros. releases on the streamer this year, we can still expect hit new movies like Moonshot to land on the platform.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Before

Before starring in “Yellowstone” as the morally conflicted Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley premiered in several top-tier films. “Yellowstone” is actually one of only three television series Bentley’s ever starred in. According to his IMDb page, Bentley made his television debut in 2014 with “American Horror Story” on FX. Then, he started playing Jamie Dutton on the Western show in 2018.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!
TV SERIES
TechRadar

These are the 10 biggest movies on Netflix right now

In no small part thanks to the success of Squid Game, Netflix announced in November 2021 that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular movies over a seven-day period. Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed – i.e. the total number of hours subscribers around the...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘The Terminal List’: Chris Pratt Thriller Series Gets Premiere Date On Amazon Prime Video

The Terminal List has a new addendum. Amazon has set a July 1 premiere date on Prime Video for all eight episodes of the new conspiracy-thriller series starring Chris Pratt. Based on Jack Carr’s bestseller and counting Antoine Fuqua among its executive producers, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. But as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'Could you not afford to have a longer theatrical release?' Benedict Cumberbatch questions why The Power Of The Dog had such a short cinema run before it hit Netflix

Benedict Cumberbatch has questioned why his film The Power Of The Dog had such a short run in cinemas before it was released on Netflix. The actor, 45, who plays cruel rancher Phil Burbank in the 12-time Oscar nominated drama shared his misgivings about the decision of distributors Netflix as he asked: 'Could you not afford to have a longer theatrical release?'
MOVIES
Collider

The 7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in February 2022

If you're looking to catch up on some of the films on your Netflix to-watch list before we dive head-first into Oscar season, there's no time like the present — especially since there are several solid titles that are about to leave the streaming platform. And if you've already got a Netflix subscription, why not take advantage of it to catch up on your backlog? Whether you're in the mood for comedy, drama, or fantasy, there's something for just about every palate. From a taut thriller to a period piece to one of the best sequels of all time, you won't want to miss them before they disappear.
TV & VIDEOS
106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy