NBC’s ‘The Thing About Pam’ based on true-crime murder mystery

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHc3L_0eNQZFPM00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC’s new limited series “The Thing About Pam,” starring Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger, dramatizes the true-crime story of Missouri wife and mother, Betsy Faria, and the chain of events that followed involving her close friend, Pam Hupp.

According to NBC, the deadly tale was the subject of more than one “Dateline” episode and spawned a popular 2019 podcast of the same name.

The real-life account began in 2011 when Faria was found stabbed multiple times. Her husband, Russ, was convicted of her murder, only to be exonerated four years later in a re-trial.

Hupp and Betsy were together just hours before Russ found his wife dead. However, Hupp was never considered a suspect in Betsy’s killing.

This series marks the first collaboration between Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co., as detailed in an NBC release.

“Similar to our acclaimed and award-winning crime series such as ‘The Jinx’ and ‘Sharp Objects,’ we see this opportunity to fuel viewers’ appetites for strong and compelling stories,” said Jason Blum, CEO and founder of Blumhouse. “This opportunity to build a powerful, scripted franchise and work with the incomparable Renée Zellweger in her first starring role on broadcast TV, with a writer as gifted as Jessika Borsiczky and adapting material from the treasure troves of ‘Dateline’ in partnership with our friends at NBC, is unparalleled. I couldn’t be more proud of the Blumhouse team for bringing it to fruition.”

Zellweger, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, plays Hupp and is barely recognizable as the “diabolical mastermind” in the series trailer. Sporting a chin-length blond wig, frumpy tunic-length tops and mom-jeans the 52-year-old actress embodies the Missouri murder.

“Oh, gosh, if you don’t recognize an actor or an actress in a performance, that’s a great compliment,” Zellweger told Vanity Fair in an interview about the series. “You’re not trying to tell your own story.”

Other cast members include Judy Greer as prosecutor Leah Askey, Josh Duhamel as attorney Joel Schwartz, Katy Mixon as Betsy Faria, Glenn Fleshler as Russ Faria and Sean Bridgers as Mark Hupp.

Borsiczky, whose credits include Netflix’s “Sex/Life” and Hulu’s “UnREAL,” has been tapped as the series writer and showrunner, noted the network in a release.

“As someone who hasn’t missed an episode of ‘Dateline’ in 10 years, what immediately stood out to me about Pam from other true crime stories is that while on its surface it has all the twists and turns of a thrilling whodunit murder mystery, it’s really a character story at its heart that reflects in a profound way the American landscape back to us,” Borsiczky said.

“The Thing About Pam” premieres on Tuesday, March 8 at 10 p.m. on NBC4.

