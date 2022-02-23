ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Luke Bryan Reveals Why He Loves to Gamble

By Courtney Carr
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luke Bryan kicked off a string of shows in Las Vegas as part of a residency in early February, which means that the country superstar has some easy access to belly up to a blackjack table. But he won't be out to make money, he says. Prior to the...

y95country.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.3 Cowboy Country

Kane Brown Is Calling Out Jason Aldean’s DIY Claims

Kane Brown isn't buying what Jason Aldean is selling. The "One Mississippi" singer heard about his friend and fellow country singer's claim about being the "audio/video guy "at home and interrupted with a hearty, "Hell no!" "Naw, he's lying to you," Brown added, with emphasis. This interview was with Evan...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
106.3 Cowboy Country

Kelly Clarkson Is Performing a Dolly Parton Tribute at the 2022 ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson will take the stage at the 2022 ACM Awards on March 7 to perform a special tribute to country legend Dolly Parton. Clarkson announced news of the performance on her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, on Wednesday (Feb. 23). Parton, of course, will be present for Clarkson’s performance, as she is hosting the awards show alongside co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.
CELEBRITIES
106.3 Cowboy Country

Jason Aldean Sells Majority of His Music Catalog to Spirit Music Group for $100M

Independent music publisher Spirit Music Group has acquired 90 percent of Jason Aldean’s recorded music catalog, the company announced Thursday (Feb. 24). The deal — reportedly a $100 million deal — includes the acquisition of Aldean’s first nine albums, from his 2005 eponymous debut to his 2019 project, 9. Neighboring rights and sound exchange royalties are included in the deal, and the singer will keep income interest.
MUSIC
106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheers! This Is Wyoming’s Favorite Drinking Game

Ah, drinking games, taking time back to your younger years, or if you're in your younger years, probably last weekend. What better way to spend time when you're with a group of friends at a party than to strike up a drinking game. Power Hours were always my favorite in college with flip cup and beer pong mixed in, but there are tons of other games that you could play as well.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
106.3 Cowboy Country

Brothers Osborne Dropping First NFT Via Fanpage

Brothers Osborne's first-ever NFT is truly a work of art. The country duo worked with renowned poster artist Matthew Decker to create a physical poster and NFT for just 10 fans of the "I'm Not for Everyone" singers. The poster becomes available at 10AM CT on Feb. 22 via the...
MUSIC
106.3 Cowboy Country

Jimmie Allen Joins Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter for Romantic ‘Easy’ Collab [Listen]

Jimmie Allen flexes his cross-genre collaboration muscles once again with a guest appearance on "Easy," a new solo song from Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter. Breezy and romantic, the new song calls on R&B influences, octave-defying vocal runs and a grownup version of the kind of sugary-sweet pop sensibility that was Carter's bread and butter in his boy band days. Though he and Allen come from very different musical backgrounds, they've got common ground where the song's subject matter is concerned: "Easy" is a love letter to family life, and both Allen and Carter are husbands and dads to young children.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamble#Drink A Beer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy