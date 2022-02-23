Luke Bryan Reveals Why He Loves to Gamble

Jimmie Allen flexes his cross-genre collaboration muscles once again with a guest appearance on "Easy," a new solo song from Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter. Breezy and romantic, the new song calls on R&B influences, octave-defying vocal runs and a grownup version of the kind of sugary-sweet pop sensibility that was Carter's bread and butter in his boy band days. Though he and Allen come from very different musical backgrounds, they've got common ground where the song's subject matter is concerned: "Easy" is a love letter to family life, and both Allen and Carter are husbands and dads to young children.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO