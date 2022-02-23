WATCH: New Boston Celtics signee Malik Fitts 2021-22 G League highlights

AP Photo/Amanda Loman

The Boston Celtics added a pair of 10-day players in Kelan Martin and Malik Fitts, a pair of prospects who have both played in the NBA this season, yet may also be players fans of the Celtics may not be especially familiar with.

For those of you yet to see the play of Kelan Martin, we have already posted a highlight video, but if you have yet to see Fitts in live action, we have a video ready to get you up to speed. The Saint Mary’s product split his time with the parent club and their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars in his short stint with Utah, getting on the court with the Jazz for just 35 minutes at the NBA level this season.

If you want to see how he did where he played the bulk of his floor time in the 2021-22 season, check out his G League highlights with the stars in this clip embedded below put together by fan YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski.

