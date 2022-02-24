Louisiana-Lafayette beats Georgia Southern 82-69

All it took was a quick glance around the McCarthey Athletic Center to realize the magnitude of the moment. It wasn’t a top-25 matchup that fans had circled on their calendars months in advance. Students didn’t camp out in tents waiting to boo and harass Saint Mary’s or BYU. Heck, the game wasn’t even broadcasted on national television.
Alabama women's basketball will start SEC Tournament play against Auburn on Wednesday.
The game at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena will tip off at approximately 1:30 p.m. CT, or 25 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1 between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
The Crimson Tide is 15-12 this season and 6-10 in conference play. The Crimson...
Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
The All-Star break was supposed to be a chance for the Lakers to reset and regroup ahead of the playoffs. Instead, it only served as a break of misery for fans, who are watching their team spiral further out of control. Sunday night's 123-95 loss to the Pelicans (who were...
As usual, there was some turnover on Nick Saban’s coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. So he’s making a big addition to his staff ahead of the 2022 season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is joining Alabama as an...
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has his Spartans out to a 19-9 record, good for fifth place in the Big Ten, and the Spartans have a couple of key matchups down the stretch before postseason begins — starting with a road matchup at Michigan. The game against Michigan,...
Barnesville (Ga.) Lamar County Comprehensive CJ Allen wants people to keep it real with him. That is something he looks for in a program. “The people, just being true to everybody,” Allen said Under Armour Next Football Camp Series event in Atlanta. “Plus how to players interact and everything. That says a lot.
Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
MCMURRAY – In the movies, there's normally a dramatic speech at halftime that inspires a large comeback. The Our Lady of the Sacred Heart girls’ basketball team isn’t one for theatrics, just business. Trailing by 10 at half time against No. 5 seeded Seton LaSalle in the...
In a year where the St. John’s Prep wrestling team has taken home every trophy it possibly could, the Eagles added one more to the case on Sunday night when
The post St. John’s Prep wrestling wins All-State Meet appeared first on Itemlive.
PAMELA FOSTER TURNS the question over in her mind, day in and day out: Why did her husband, a retired New Orleans Saints player turned successful businessman, end up dead in the backseat of a police SUV, two days after he was arrested in rural Alabama?. Nearly three months after...
Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
Comments / 0