CHICAGO (TCD) -- An 18-year-old Loyola University student got turned in to the police by his mother after he allegedly robbed a train conductor at gunpoint. Metra Police, which oversees protecting the city’s commuter trains, said on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 2:07 p.m., a passenger pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and "announced a robbery." The suspect allegedly stole money from the conductor and fled on foot as the train pulled into the Van Buren Street Station. Photos from the train and the station show a man wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, black parka, black gaiter, and white sneakers.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO