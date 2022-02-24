Who Wants To Be A Cop In 2022? El Pasoans Now Have The Chance

Members of the El Paso Police Department SWAT team Responded to a man barricading a house. If you were ever a fan of the show SWAT, the original or the current remake, then you would be familiar with the scene that played out in northeast El Paso on Thursday. It was like a stereotypical episode, a man boards up his house, the police arrive and surround it. Then they try and reason with the man but he's having none of it. That's when you bring out the big guns. That's when Ice Cube or Colin Farrell shows up and the SWAT team goes in.

EL PASO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO