El Paso, TX

Who Wants To Be A Cop In 2022? El Pasoans Now Have The Chance

By Buzz Adams Morning Show
 5 days ago
The past few years have been rough for the image of police officers, but in 2022 who still wants to be a cop? Well, El Paso Is Now Hiring for Police Trainees. According to EPPD, they are now enrolling police trainees, "Are you looking for an exciting career...

