Who Wants To Be A Cop In 2022? El Pasoans Now Have The Chance

This week there was a rash of crimes that involved guns, drugs, and most concerningly El Paso teenagers. According to the El Paso Police Department, "A 17-year old was arrested after he was found in possession of drugs, money, and a cache of weapons. Central patrol officers responded to a suspicious person call at the 1300 block of St. Vrain at approximately 12:00 a.m. on February 4th. Francisco Javier Guacin Jr. was arrested after a brief vehicle and foot chase. In possession of over $7,000 cash, five handguns, three rifles, several loaded magazines, cocaine, and marijuana. Guacin was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Additional charges are pending."
