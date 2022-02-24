Woman takes to I-5 overpass in Oregon to show support for trucker protests
SAGINAW, Ore. - Danielle Szumski stood on the overpass above Interstate 5 on Wednesday morning and put 25 homemade signs on display to show her support...kval.com
oh darn I would have been there. I was just there yesterday. I live in Eugene but my horses are right there. I saw the flag flying on the north bound side.
here's to all the truck drivers who are working for a living.
what a massive turn out... 1 on 1 overpass... we are off to a roaring start...
