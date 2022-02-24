PERMANENT Delivers Striking Tonal Looks for FW22

During Milan Fashion Week, we witnessed stylishly dressed influencers and celebrities don lightweight outfits geared towards warmer weather. A lighter color palette takes form in muted coats that sashay down to the ankles, while coats are seen dressed in animal prints. Shorter skirts complement printed turtlenecks and thigh-high boots, whereas UGG-like flats laced with beaded straps are paired with bejeweled bottoms in reflective green and white hues. Diesel branding makes an appearance on a subtly flared tank top and logo belt, as well as Julia Fox‘s tangerine two-piece set. Fendi bags serve as crossbodies or pouches that offset outerwear enlaced in the brand’s monogram. Elsewhere, a showgoer stunned in flared pants decorated with gold tinsels and a matching Valentino handbag.
Comments / 0