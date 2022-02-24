ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

PERMANENT Delivers Striking Tonal Looks for FW22

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding on its signature avant-garde minimalism, PERMANENT has returned for Fall/Winter 2022 with striking tonal looks. Centered around a concise color...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look of the adidas YEEZY 450 "Sulfur"

Kanye West has been going full steam ahead as of late in terms of new product launches. The creative genius has promoted his new DONDA 2 with album merch, released the first batch of YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga and further built out with footwear catalog with adidas. As expected, the latter will continue to grow at rapid speeds throughout the year, and one iteration that will be arriving in the coming months is the.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Concepts x Nike Air Max 1

Currently has a laundry list of collaborators, but few have been as consistent and have as much heritage as its ongoing partnership with Concepts. Together, the two entities have joined forces on a multitude of silhouettes including the SB Dunk Low, Kyrie 7 and more, and now the duo is set to embark on its next venture that involves the Air Max 1. A trio of colorways are expected to come out of this new release, and one of the entries has now been officially unveiled.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Helmut Lang Channels the Theme of Escapism for FW22

Helmut Lang presents its brand new collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. “The prevailing attitude these days is escapism, which is normal given the circumstances of the past few years. But is clothing the most effective way to express this urge?” the brand shares in a press release. “For our part, we have been thinking about how beautiful things can also be useful things (or vice versa) and the commonalities between tailoring and utility. Someone in our studio has dubbed this ‘Sartility.’”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tonal#Textiles#Silhouettes#Avant Garde#Fw22#Nil S#T Z
hypebeast.com

Per Götesson FW22 Positions Ever-Evolving Masculinity

The ethos of London-based label Per Götesson lies in its challenge of masculinity and the label continues this mission for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Titled “PG Workshop,” Per Götesson’s new collection takes an illusionary approach to not only dissecting masculinity but adding the attitude back into clothes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Brings the Air Max BW Back In OG "Sport Red" Colorway

Tinker Hatfield has made many legendary sneakers, ranging from classics such as the Air Jordan III and Air Max 1 to rarities such as the Air Mag and even these GRs, the Air Max BW. Now, the pair is returning in a faithful OG colorway: “Sport Red.”. The Air...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Red Oreo"

A sizable amount of energy is being put into the Air Jordan 6 this year by Jordan Brand. We’ve seen the silhouette be fashioned in various player exclusive makeups for Jordan-sponsored colleges and pop up in “UNC” and “Mint Foam” colorways as of late, and now it’s being revealed in a new palette for the summertime. The Air Jordan 6 “Red Oreo” has made its way onto our radar, and we now have a detailed on-foot look.
APPAREL
Hypebae

SUNNEI Ventures Into Tailoring With Its FW22 Collection

SUNNEI‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection ventures into tailoring, spanning across garments that boast bold proportions. Tight jerseys and knitwear take center stage on the runway, featuring prints of the brand’s beloved French Bulldog, Angelino. Chenille wave details encapsulate the range, with sweaters adorned with thicker fur stitches that give...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Hypebae

Maisie Wilen Presents All-Holographic Presentation for FW22

The fashion and technology crossover continues. This Fall/Winter 2022 season at New York Fashion Week, Maisie Wilen showcased an all-holographic presentation, with models digitally rendered by Yahoo. Creating a holographic fashion show came naturally to Maisie Wilen, as the brand is deeply rooted in all things digital. The FW22 experience,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

This Nike Air Max Plus Celebrates "France"

Following the unveiling of the Air Force 1 Mid “Paris,” Nike celebrates France with a new iteration of the popular Air Max Plus silhouette. The upcoming pairs feature a gridded basketball net graphic across the black mesh uppers. A fluid cage runs over top and textured leather overlays arrive towards the heel and above the midsole. Scaling 3M reflective accents run from the top of the toes to the tongues, which display mismatched “9” and “3” numerals, a potential callout to the year in which the French National Basketball Team faced off against the Nike All-Stars in 1993.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx"

After receiving early images, we now have an official look at the YEEZY SLIDE “Onyx.” Part of Kanye West‘s upcoming adidas YEEZY releases, the upcoming take on the slip-on is centered around a sleek tonal black color option. The adidas YEEZY SLIDE “Onyx” is constructed fully of...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Marni FW22 "VOL.2" Explores the Art of Imperfection

Francesco Risso references objects of affection in his personal collection for Marni Fall/Winter 2022. Taking to Milan Fashion Week to present the “VOL.2” collection, Risso’s designs blend the old with the new, personal items with those that are shared between us all, and tweaks otherwise perfect garments with a sense of natural imperfection, resulting in some of Marni’s boldest and bravest looks to date.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

The Best Street Style Looks From Milan Fashion Week FW22

During Milan Fashion Week, we witnessed stylishly dressed influencers and celebrities don lightweight outfits geared towards warmer weather. A lighter color palette takes form in muted coats that sashay down to the ankles, while coats are seen dressed in animal prints. Shorter skirts complement printed turtlenecks and thigh-high boots, whereas UGG-like flats laced with beaded straps are paired with bejeweled bottoms in reflective green and white hues. Diesel branding makes an appearance on a subtly flared tank top and logo belt, as well as Julia Fox‘s tangerine two-piece set. Fendi bags serve as crossbodies or pouches that offset outerwear enlaced in the brand’s monogram. Elsewhere, a showgoer stunned in flared pants decorated with gold tinsels and a matching Valentino handbag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

JW Anderson Unveils Women's FW22 Collection

The years-long quarantine the world has been under has many itching for a good party and JW Anderson delivers clothing fit for a fête. With delightfully furry skirt sets with coy exposed knees and edgy tassled tops, actor Hari Nef takes center stage at this visual feast. The British...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Relive Your Childhood With This Plush SEGA Genesis

A cute plush version of the SEGA Genesis has just dropped. Sitting 12 inches in length, the home plush faithfully recreates the retro control with a detachable controller and Sonic gaming cartridge. Priced at $29.99 USD, the SEGA Genesis plush is now available now over at Kidrobot. In other home...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Sarah Andelman Celebrates International Women’s Day With an Exclusive Vault Vault by Vans Collection

Sarah Andelman — former creative director of streetwear stalwart colette — is teaming up with Vault by Vans for an exclusive capsule that commemorates International Women’s Day. For this initiative, she hand-picked four inspiring artists from across the globe including Julia Chang, Fumiko Imano, Sindiso Khumalo and Soko. to lend their creative touch to various apparel pieces and footwear silhouettes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

adidas Skateboarding x Kader Sylla Unveil Collaborative Superstar ADV

Skateboarding has united with professional skateboarder Kader Sylla for a Superstar ADV collaboration. The new colorway marks Sylla’s first adidas Superstar silhouette. Featuring a triple-black design, the shoe is made from premium tumbled leather. Complimenting the silhouette are gold accents, adidas’ signature three stripes done up in pony hair and a pony hair heel tab. “Having my name on an adidas shoe is crazy and something I’ll still be proud of 50 years from now,” says Sylla. “I hope people are happy wearing my shoes and I hope kids are inspired to know what is possible through skateboarding.”
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Five Shows You Might Have Missed at London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week was back in full force this season, dominated by physical shows that welcomed friends, family and a few famous faces as well. Recent seasons focused on digital presentations, showcasing a breadth of talent coming together to create short films that combined fashion with the arts and music, resulting in work that reached a wider audience than traditional fashion weeks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Archaeologists Find a Stunning Roman Mosaic in London

The largest to be found in the British capital in nearly 50 years. From brim to brim, London is filled with historical landmarks that draws in visitors from around the world. A new discovery, however, has been found just under the surface near one of the capital city’s most centrally located areas.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy