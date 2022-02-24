ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Fitch stuns Dover in sectional semifinals

By Chad Krispinsky
 4 days ago

DOVER, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch stunned Dover 60-57 Wednesday night in the Division I Sectional Semifinals on Wednesday night.

Dover entered the night with just one loss, and ends the season with a record of 20-2.

Allen Underwood led the Falcons with 18 points, while Devin Sherwood added 12 points in the win for the Falcons.

DeShaun Vaughn added nine points, while Marcel Finkley chipped in with eight.

Dover was led by T.C. Molk who tallied a team-high 18 points.

With the win, Austintown Fitch advances to face Aurora in the Division I Sectional Final on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Aurora High School.

The Falcons improve to 8-15 on the season.

