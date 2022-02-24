ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Bringing awareness to eating disorders

KAAL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - Every year the last full week in February is designated as National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, a week set aside to bring awareness to a group of conditions that not only affect a person’s physical health,...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Facts and myths about eating disorders

Next week is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, but I think more than just a week is needed to raise awareness of the seriousness of eating disorders. These conditions, such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder, affect 28.8 million Americans today. During the past 15 years working...
OWENSBORO, KY
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
9&10 News

Wellness for the Family: Understanding Binge Eating Disorders

Binge eating disorder is the most common eating disorder in the U.S., according to the National Eating Disorders Association. It’s characterized by episodes of eating large amounts of food, often quickly and to the point of discomfort. Binge eating disorder is not associated with compensatory behaviors like excessive exercise or purging.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorders#Mental Health#Heart Health#Fernbrook Family Center
Healthline

LGBTQ Youth Are Developing Eating Disorders at Higher Rates

LGBTQ youth experience eating disorders at higher rates than their peers. Over the past year, the risk of attempting suicide was four times greater among those who had an eating disorder diagnosis. Experts say eating disorders are underdiagnosed in LGBTQ youth because medical professionals fail to accurately assess and understand...
MENTAL HEALTH
WAFB

Sneaky Signs of Teenage Eating Disorders

ORLANDO, FLA.- (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Being obsessed with weight affects millions of teenagers. In fact, one out of seven young women has or is struggling with an eating disorder such as anorexia, bulimia, or binge eating. A recent study found that one out of every three teen girls thought they...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
WAND TV

National Eating Disorder Awareness Week sparks much-needed conversations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Every 52 minutes, someone dies as a direct result of an eating disorder. During National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, much-needed conversations can make a difference in someone's mental health. The National Eating Disorder Awareness Organization reports 28.8 million Americans will experience an eating disorder at some...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KAAL-TV

MDH launches new way to locate naloxone

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Department of Health is making it easier to get the potentially life-saving medication naloxone to people who need it when they need it by launching a digital map of where it can be found in their communities. People can simply access the Naloxone Finder...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Revenue up, remote care down at Mayo Clinic in 2021

(ABC6 News) -- Mayo Clinic's annual report detailed big income gains in 2021. After relatively modest increases in previous years, Mayo Clinic reported a 14 percent jump in revenue in 2021 – up to $15.7 billion last year. In 2019, Mayo netted $13.82 billion in revenue, and increased by...
ROCHESTER, MN
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
CELEBRITIES
KAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic eases restrictions for hospitalized patients

(ABC 6 News) - Mayo Clinic in Rochester will ease restrictions for hospitalized patients, beginning Thursday. The number of visitors per adult inpatient will be eased to two consistent designated visitors. Those visitors must be at least 5 years old, which is consistent with pediatric patient restrictions, which were relaxed on Feb. 7. An adult must accompany all visitors under age 16.
ROCHESTER, MN
Colleen Sheehy Orme

Creating Awareness of Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Girls and megaphonePhoto by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels. I don't write about narcissism for sport. I write about it because one person manufactured the most frightening period in my life. A man who was diagnosed with Narcissistic personality disorder. If it hadn't happened to me, I wouldn't have believed it. I would have said it was impossible for one single person to attempt to damage and destroy another individual to this degree.
ScienceAlert

The Brain Waves of a Dying Person Have Been Recorded in Detail For The First Time

People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.  While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.  When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy