Francis Ford Coppola is one of the most famous American directors alive. After winning Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for 1972's game-changing gangster film The Godfather, Coppola made subsequent masterpieces like The Conversation and The Godfather Part II (both, incredibly, released in 1974) in addition to Apocalypse Now in 1979. More than one of these titles is regarded among the best films of all time. But if you ask Coppola, as journalist Zach Baron does in a rich new profile for GQ magazine, the director thinks his best work is still ahead of him.

