ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Empire State Building shades other buildings on TikTok

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Talking Empire State Building disses other skyscrapers. CNN’s...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
townandcountrymag.com

The Empire State Building Went Tiffany Blue for Valentine's Day

The sight of the Empire State Building holds a special place in the hearts of New Yorkers, so when the iconic structure shakes up tradition, the Big Apple sits up and pays attention. Such was the case this week, when the Empire State Building made a major departure from their annual red Valentine's Day display in favor of a colorful love letter to another NYC icon: Tiffany & Co.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Alex Jones: CNN cancels much-trailed documentary after outrage from viewers

CNN last night cancelled the broadcast of a major documentary about InfoWars host and right-wing extremist Alex Jones after being widely criticised for effectively giving him a platform.The documentary, entitled Megaphone for Conspiracy, was heavily trailed on the network in the week leading up to its scheduled slot. However, critics of Mr Jones and the radical right in general were angry to see Mr Jones treated as a subject of interest as opposed to a dangerous agitator whose ideas have penetrated public discourse with serious consequences.In advance of the one-hour documentary, CNN promoted it as an investigation of how...
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

CNN

905K+
Followers
135K+
Post
719M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy