L-HYDROXYPROLINE (CAS 51-35-4) MARKET: THE ULTIMATE RESEARCH REPORT COVERED PROJECTED VALUE, FORECAST VALUE, CAGR RATE AND MORE..

A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount.“Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine,” he wrote.The tweet also included the letter to Mr Zelenksy and added: “Our hearts are with you.”Mr Mikitani told...

CHARITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO