Sabres blanked by Canadiens, 4-0

By Kyle Evans
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Sabres dropped their fourth straight game on Wednesday night with a 4-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson stopped 25-of-28 shots in his second straight start.

Sam Montembeault made 32 saves to earn the shutout.

Nick Suzuki scored twice for Montreal, while Cole Caufield and Josh Anderson also tallied.

Buffalo’s power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill finished 1-for-1.

The Sabres will try to snap their four-game skid on Friday in St. Louis against the Blues. Face-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

