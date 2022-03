Voters in three Baldwin County precincts will get a chance to decide if they want to be under county zoning. If approved, the voters in unincorporated areas south and east of Fairhope’s municipal limits, as well as the Seminole area in eastern Baldwin County will fall under county zoning. All three special elections are separate, which means the final tally is specific for only the proposed planning area.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO