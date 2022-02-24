COVID-19 transmission risk starts to drop in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite lower case numbers, COVID-19 transmission rates are still high across the Miami Valley. However, health officials said the transmission risk is dropping every day.

Less than a week ago, all counties in the Miami Valley fell under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention threshold for a high COVID-19 transmission risk. It’s gradually improving, with a few counties moving down a level from high to substantial.

“We’re just thrilled that, that we’re not seeing COVID one after the other all day long,” Kettering Health Emergency Physician Dr. Nancy Pook said.

With around 94.25 cases per 100,000 population, Montgomery County falls in the CDC’s substantial transmission range which is between 50 to 99 cases per 100,000.

“What we’re really seeing is very, very little disease, and very little new disease in the emergency departments,” Pook said.

Miami, Darke, Shelby, Mercer and Champaign counties have all moved to substantial risk, while Greene, Clark and Preble counties remain under a high risk.

Clark County’s current transmission rate is 130.52 cases per 100,000 population, but Clark County Combined Health District Assistant Health Commissioner Chris Cook said it’s dropping on a daily basis.

“We’re adding about 20 to 25 cases a day, which is a lot less than what we were when we hit the peak of omicron,” Cook said.

Getting that transmission rate down helps our hospitals because they will no longer be overwhelmed by COVID-19.

“That will mean later on, we won’t see so many hospitalizations and, thankfully, fewer deaths,” Pook said.

Cook said a lower risk of COVID-19 also will allow precautions to lift in our communities and schools.

“We’re looking for something closer to 50 to say this is where we’re all able to take a breath, hospitalizations are down, we can get back to some of those indoor activities, possibly without masks,” Cook said.

Along keeping up with COVID-19 precautions like wearing a mask, both health officials said vaccinations will remain the key to drive down transmission.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.