ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

COVID-19 transmission risk starts to drop in Miami Valley

By Allison Gens
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ch2ch_0eNQTtm800

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite lower case numbers, COVID-19 transmission rates are still high across the Miami Valley. However, health officials said the transmission risk is dropping every day.

Less than a week ago, all counties in the Miami Valley fell under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention threshold for a high COVID-19 transmission risk. It’s gradually improving, with a few counties moving down a level from high to substantial.

“We’re just thrilled that, that we’re not seeing COVID one after the other all day long,” Kettering Health Emergency Physician Dr. Nancy Pook said.

With around 94.25 cases per 100,000 population, Montgomery County falls in the CDC’s substantial transmission range which is between 50 to 99 cases per 100,000.

“What we’re really seeing is very, very little disease, and very little new disease in the emergency departments,” Pook said.

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 1,300 new cases reported

Miami, Darke, Shelby, Mercer and Champaign counties have all moved to substantial risk, while Greene, Clark and Preble counties remain under a high risk.

Clark County’s current transmission rate is 130.52 cases per 100,000 population, but Clark County Combined Health District Assistant Health Commissioner Chris Cook said it’s dropping on a daily basis.

“We’re adding about 20 to 25 cases a day, which is a lot less than what we were when we hit the peak of omicron,” Cook said.

Getting that transmission rate down helps our hospitals because they will no longer be overwhelmed by COVID-19.

“That will mean later on, we won’t see so many hospitalizations and, thankfully, fewer deaths,” Pook said.

Cook said a lower risk of COVID-19 also will allow precautions to lift in our communities and schools.

“We’re looking for something closer to 50 to say this is where we’re all able to take a breath, hospitalizations are down, we can get back to some of those indoor activities, possibly without masks,” Cook said.

Along keeping up with COVID-19 precautions like wearing a mask, both health officials said vaccinations will remain the key to drive down transmission.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Less than 730 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Monday, Feb. 28 follow: Total Change New cases 2,653,940 +729 Hospitalizations 112,363 +56 ICU admissions 13,229 +15 Deaths* 36,580 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

More schools make changes to mask policies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Schools are continuing to change and lift masking policies in relation to the recent decline of COVID-19. According to Oakwood Schools, PK-12 students, staff and visitors will no longer be required to wear a mask while in school buildings during school hours beginning on Monday, Feb. 28. Oakwood Schools said masks […]
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 1,300 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Saturday, Feb. 26 follow: Total Change New cases 2,652,634 +1,330 Hospitalizations 112,289 +86 ICU admissions 13,214 +10 Deaths* 36,580 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clark County, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Dayton, OH
Clark County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Clark County, OH
Health
County
Clark County, OH
City
Shelby, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

Miami Valley health leaders discuss new CDC guidance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The CDC is now breaking down the threat of COVID-19 into Community Levels. “What we’re going to be seeing is more situations where masks are not going to be recommended and moving away from the widespread use of masks like we’ve been seeing right now,” Dr. Roberto Colon, the Chief Medical […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Mercy Health to offer free quit smoking classes

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercy Health REACH Services – Springfield will be offering a free six-week series of smoking cessation classes. According to Mercy Health, the classes will take place on Mondays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the offices of Mercy Health REACH services on the following dates: March 7 March 17 March […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Day of Caring Pancake Brunch to help homeless and hungry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Day of Caring Pancake Brunch event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27 to help the homeless and the hungry. The Day of Caring Pancake Brunch will be held at the Polk Grove United Church of Christ at 9190 Frederick Pike from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to Day […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Best high schools in Ohio

Find out how the best high schools in the state stack up against each other, 8 of the 10 schools in the list are private schools. Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Ohio using rankings from Niche.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley#Covid#Cdc
WDTN

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Miami Valley Counties made the top 10 locations to retire in Ohio, according to Stacker. Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Local police brave the cold for Special Olympics

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – On a chilly Saturday afternoon, police officers from multiple Miami Valley departments joined other volunteers at the edge of Caesar’s Creek, waiting to jump in and complete their Freezin’ for a Reason campaign to support the Special Olympics Ohio. Volunteers began registering at 11 am, and two hours later, jumped into […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Applications now being accepted for Clark County home repairs

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Applications are now being accepted for emergency home repairs from the Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield. According to Clark County, applications are being accepted for the 2022 Clark County Homeowner Emergency Repair Grant Program starting on February 28. The program means to provide critical and immediate home repairs for […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDTN

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
WDTN

Car leads police on 2-county pursuit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pursuit that began overnight in Springboro ended in Montgomery County. Beginning overnight in Springboro, the pursuit ended at Linden Avenue and Hamilton Avenue in Dayton, according to police. Police said Springboro Police attempted to make a traffic stop, however, it lead to a pursuit. Dayton Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Semi catches fire at Huber Heights Freightliner

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-trailer caught fire at the Freightliner in Huber Heights overnight. According to Huber Heights Dispatch, the fire occurred around 11:45 p.m. at the Freightliner on Center Point 70 Boulevard in Huber Heights. Dispatch was unable to give any information on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

‘Jurassic Quest’: Dinosaur event at Dayton Convention Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Convention Center is hosting an interactive, family-friendly dinosaur event called “Jurassic Quest” on Sunday, Feb. 27. On Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Dayton Convention Center will be hosting “Jurassic Quest.” According to the event, it is touted as North America’s “largest and most realistic dinosaur event.” […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

NBC4 Ohio governor poll: DeWine has big lead; no Democratic frontrunner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Republican and Democratic races for Ohio governor show two starkly different primaries, according to a new independent poll commissioned by NBC4 and released Monday. Gov. Mike DeWine, whom previous impartial polling pegged as the Republican frontrunner, continues his strong performance, per a late February survey by Emerson College pollsters in […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

DeWine orders stop to sales of Russian vodka in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an order for the state to stop buying and selling vodka made by a Russian-owned distillery after the country invaded Ukraine earlier this week. DeWine has directed the Ohio Department of Commerce to stop both the buying and selling of vodka made by Russian Standard, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy