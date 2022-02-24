ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branded Automotive Smartphones

By Michael Hemsworth
Cover picture for the articleThe Vivo iQOO 9 Pro smartphone has been launched by the brand as a powerful mobile solution that will also be available in an exclusive BMW-branded version...

Chevy Near Bottom Of The Pack In Consumer Reports Automotive Brand Rankings

General Motors’ mass-market brand Chevrolet ranked near the bottom of the pack in a recent Consumer Reports analysis of major active automotive brands. Consumer Reports this week published a ranking of vehicle brands from best to worst, which was based on an overall score that it assigned to each brand. This overall score was based on the publication’s own road test scores for a brand’s various vehicles, along with predicted reliability as well as owner satisfaction based on responses from past owner surveys. A vehicle’s safety score from institutions like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety was also taken into account when assigning brand scores. Additionally, a separate “Green” score was applied to brands based on the number of eco-friendly vehicles it offers.
CARS
Is the Doogee V20 Smartphone the Ultimate Survivor?

If you want the sort of smartphone that won't care if you accidentally drop it 40 times a day, then the Doogee V20 is probably the phone for you. If you're looking for an elegant phone that you can actually fit into a stand or case, then not so much.
CELL PHONES
Nokia G11 smartphone gets official

Earlier today we heard about the new Nokia G21 smartphone and now we have details on another new device, the Nokia G11. Nokia does not appear to have released the full specifications for the Nokia G11 as yet, we will have more details on this soon. Long-lasting battery life so...
RETAIL
Automotive News

This section of Torque News provides the latest auto news and updates from the car manufacturers. Every day number of news stories and editorials are published here that give our readers an overview of what is happening in the automotive industry. Read this section daily to find out about new cars, vehicle reviews and car pictures. Torque News is an automotive news website by Hareyan Publishing, LLC, dedicated to covering the latest news, reviews and opinions about the car industry.
CARS
Sonic Automotive: Not The Cheapest, But Definitely Attractive

Sonic Automotive has a solid track record for revenue growth and improving cash flows. Although the broader automotive market may not be all that appealing to many investors, one space that should be considered appealing is the automotive retail market. There are a number of companies in this space that are sizable in nature and that have demonstrated attractive growth over an extended period of time. Some of these companies are also trading at levels that should be considered fundamentally attractive. One such example is Sonic Automotive (SAH). Given the company's track record and how cheap shares look today, it should be considered a great prospect for long-term, value-oriented investors to consider adding to their portfolios.
ECONOMY
Realme C25_Y smartphone unveiled

Realme has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Realme C25_Y, the handset is equipped with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display that has an HD+ resolution. The Realme C25_Y smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T610 mobile processor and it also comes...
CELL PHONES
Motorola Edge+ smartphone unveiled

Motorola has launched a new smartphone, the Motorola Edge+, this new device is basically the US version of the Motorola Edge 30 pro. The new Motorola Edge+ smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a range of high-end cameras and more. Over the last year we’ve...
CELL PHONES
Mullen Automotive Highlighted In WardsAuto Feature

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, is the subject of a recently published feature article by WardsAuto; the article discusses Mullen’s vision for the future and includes quotes and information from Mullen senior leadership, including Mullen CEO and chair David Michery, VP of mechanical systems Marian Patriclan and VP of marketing Jason Putnam. Wards is an industry-leading, automotive-centric publication and has become a global leader in automotive intelligence by offering insights and intelligence on the global automotive industry. The article spotlighted MULN’s hybrid retail model and EVs, along with its manufacturing and battery tech. “I am delighted and thankful that industry leaders like Wards are starting to take an interest in covering the great EV effort we’re accomplishing here at Mullen,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release. “We had a great conversation with Christie, talking about the big plans we have for the FIVE EV crossover as well as our innovative hybrid retail model with our Mullen Lounge Points, direct and franchise sales and service model.”
TECHNOLOGY
Toyota to suspend production at its 14 plants in Japan

There have been reports of a suspected cyberattack. Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting on Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” at a domestic supplier, the carmaker said. Public broadcaster NHK TV and other Japanese media said a major...
ECONOMY
Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES

