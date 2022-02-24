Branded Automotive Smartphones

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, is the subject of a recently published feature article by WardsAuto; the article discusses Mullen’s vision for the future and includes quotes and information from Mullen senior leadership, including Mullen CEO and chair David Michery, VP of mechanical systems Marian Patriclan and VP of marketing Jason Putnam. Wards is an industry-leading, automotive-centric publication and has become a global leader in automotive intelligence by offering insights and intelligence on the global automotive industry. The article spotlighted MULN’s hybrid retail model and EVs, along with its manufacturing and battery tech. “I am delighted and thankful that industry leaders like Wards are starting to take an interest in covering the great EV effort we’re accomplishing here at Mullen,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release. “We had a great conversation with Christie, talking about the big plans we have for the FIVE EV crossover as well as our innovative hybrid retail model with our Mullen Lounge Points, direct and franchise sales and service model.”

