Special agent Martin Ryan could hear the tiny plane’s engine droning against the clouds. Far below the jet stream was the lush tree cover of Saskatchewan — and seated a few away from the agent, was one of the deadliest serial killers in California’s history. Ryan was staring at Charles Ng, the man who had helped kidnap and kill more than 17 men, women and children, including babies. Ng was hunched in a dark moss-colored jumpsuit. His wrists were bound. His ankles were zipped in steal braces. Ryan looked down at a silver chain running between the cuffs that kept Ng’s legs shackled: Listening to the labored hum of the plane engine, Ryan suddenly put his foot down on the chain, pinning it to the floor.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO