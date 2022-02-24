ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Pothole season returns to the DVM

By Brittany Ward
 4 days ago

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Hundreds of trucks will be making their way to the capital within the next few days. And many potholes are starting to pop up. But with many trucks on the roads and potholes popping up, how can drivers keep themselves safe?

Charlie Gischlar works as the community relations manager with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. He said that Mother Nature plays a huge role in potholes forming.

According to the Department of Transportation, potholes form when moisture goes into the cracks, freezes, and begins to thaw when temperatures rise. So not only can Mother Nature cause damages across the roadways but trucks can as well.

Road professionals said that sometimes roads might not be built to withstand the heavy loads that trucks carry.

“When it freezes and then thaws, and then the traffic goes on top of it. That’s what actually causes it. But there’s no way that you can really sometimes avoid it. That is something that nature mother throws out there with the asphalt and concrete surfaces. So it’s that’s something they can’t help,” Gischlar said.

Gischlar said drivers would begin to see an increase in crews on the roads within the next few weeks if you would like to report a pothole in your area that you can visit their website.

