A new type of Fortnite pack has been revealed. Here's what you need to know about Monarch's Level Up Quest Pack. Need a hand boosting your Battle Pass while earning some cool cosmetics along the way? Then the new Level Up Quest Pack could be just what you need. Epic Games' new Level Up Quest Pack provides players with seven exclusive quests each week for four consecutive weeks to help boost your level. That's 28 Quests in total.

