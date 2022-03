When it comes to the longest active-tenured head coaches in college basketball, Syracuse's Jim Boeheim (1976) and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski (1980) hold the top two spots on that list, and the two have squared off no shortage of times in the past decade after Syracuse entered the ACC in time for the 2013-14 campaign. Saturday marked the last of those meetings — at least the last guaranteed one — with Krzyzewski set to retire after the season, and he got the upper hand as the Blue Devils overwhelmed the Orange for a 97-72 win.

