Des Moines, IA

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Des Moines to discuss foreign policy

By Taj Simmons
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the highest-ranking members of former President Trump’s cabinet joined two prominent Iowa Republicans during a panel discussion in Des Moines.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo became the featured guest of a forum hosted at the River Center Wednesday evening. He was joined by Sen. Joni Ernst and former Iowa Governor and past Ambassador to China Terry Branstad.

The forum focused on discussing America’s foreign policy, which is in the spotlight as tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensify.

The three panelists all believed America should be forceful in its foreign approach, and cited the withdrawal from Afghanistan as a moment of weakness for the country.

“It’s difficult. When you’re on your back foot it is hard to get upright, and that’s where we find ourselves today, sadly,” Pompeo said. “The things we can do today are the things we could have done two or three months ago, which is make clear to Vladimir Putin that there will be enormous cost to him and the people around him, the people he cares about.”

“We need to show strength, we need to show power,” Ernst said. “That’s what President Putin understands. It’s the only thing he really understands.”

The event was organized by The Bastion Institute, a new group which describes itself on Twitter as “focused on promoting the importance of America’s engagement and strength abroad and the impact that has on Americans here at home.”

In addition to discussing Russia and Putin, the three panelists also cited China and its leader Xi Jinping as a threat to the United States going forward.

“What happens in Beijing does not stay in Beijing,” Pompeo said. “They want to fundamentally rewrite the shape of how the world works. These are not people who respect human life.”

While China emerged as a shared point of discussion for the panelists, they noted the immediate danger Russia could cause if war is declared on Ukraine.

“Putin is smart, cunning, and capable, that’s true, but he is also evil and an authoritarian dictator,” Pompeo said. “It’s important that you know who your adversary is.”

