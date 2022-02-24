Man arrested after boy, 8, wounded in drive-by shooting on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police arrested a 29-year-old Chicago man for allegedly shooting an 8-year-old boy.
Ricco Carrasco faces one count of aggravated battery (discharge of a firearm) and two counts of aggravated assault (discharge of a firearm). He is due to appear in court on Thursday.
Just after 7:45 a.m., police responded to the 2600 block of West 39th Place in Brighton Park for a shooting.
Police believe an 8-year-old boy was traveling inside a vehicle with a 19-year-old man when an unknown suspect, driving a dark-colored SUV, pulled alongside the vehicle.
Shots were fired in their direction and the 8-year-old boy was shot in his buttocks, police said. He was stabilized and transported to Stroger Hospital.
