Man arrested after boy, 8, wounded in drive-by shooting on Southwest Side

By Alonzo Small
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — Chicago police arrested a 29-year-old Chicago man for allegedly shooting an 8-year-old boy.

Ricco Carrasco faces one count of aggravated battery (discharge of a firearm) and two counts of aggravated assault (discharge of a firearm). He is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Just after 7:45 a.m., police responded to the 2600 block of West 39th Place in Brighton Park for a shooting.

Police believe an 8-year-old boy was traveling inside a vehicle with a 19-year-old man when an unknown suspect, driving a dark-colored SUV, pulled alongside the vehicle.

Shots were fired in their direction and the 8-year-old boy was shot in his buttocks, police said. He was stabilized and transported to Stroger Hospital.

Isaid it Nowwhat
4d ago

and they wanna keep blaming just the BLACK MAN. White boys on this too. Seen with my own eyes they ARE about that life as the emulate the color of skin that they despise yet envy. EVERY race commit crimes now so stop blaming and only pointing at the black man frfr

