UConn wraps up Big East regular-season title

HARTFORD -- The first goal of every season for the UConn women's basketball team is to win the conference regular-season title.

Mission accomplished -- again.

Evina Westbrook came off the bench for 17 points as the seventh-ranked Huskies clinched the Big East regular-season championship outright with a 69-38 rout of Marquette before an announced crowd of 9,197 at the XL Center Wednesday night.

"All the adversity that we've been hit with this year has gotten us to this point," Westbrook said. "It's gotten us to be a strong mental and physical team. It hasn't been a 'UConn year.' We haven't blown everyone out by however many points. We haven't won every game and that's not considered OK here.

"But this team went through it and we went through it together. We're coming out of it together. That's what makes a win like this today, winning an in-season championship, feel really good."

UConn (20-5, 14-1 Big East) will be the No. 1 seed for the Big East tournament and will begin its quest for a ninth consecutive conference tournament crown with a quarterfinal game on March 5 at noon.

The regular-season conference title is the Huskies' ninth straight, 28th in the last 34 season, and their 21st in the Big East. They won seven in seven years in the American Athletic Conference (2014-20).

The victory also gave UConn its 29th consecutive 20-win season. The Huskies also reached the 25-game plateau, the minimum for a team to play to take part in the NCAA tournament.

"Winning is a difficult thing," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "Sometimes here at Connecticut we've made it look like it's easy and people get the impression that it's easy. Winning is never easy and winning all of the time is never easy. We've won so much that there's a perception that we come out and name how many wins we'll get every year. It's not like that.

"If you're a freshman and this is the first time you've won a championship and your proud of it, you should be. If you're our seniors and this is the fourth time you've done it, you should be proud of that as well. It takes a lot to win and no one sees the time that's spent on the game. I'm proud of the team, especially with the way it played out."

Marquette (18-9, 11-7) has lost four of its last five as its NCAA tournament hopes took another major hit. The Golden Eagles may have to win the Big East tournament and earn an automatic bid to reach the Field of 68.

Marquette had an early 8-6 lead until Westbrook -- who came on when Nika Muhl picked up two fouls in the opening 95 seconds -- provided a spark.

The fifth-year senior scored the first five points in a 17-2 run that gave the Huskies a 25-10 lead. Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Caroline Ducharme, and Aaliyah Edwards added four points each.

Two free throws by Edwards and Azzi Fudd's only basket of the first half put UConn ahead 31-14 at the break.

The Golden Eagles showed some life to start the third quarter as five points by Karissa McLaughlin and a drive by Jordan King made it a 10-point game. But after a UConn time out, Fudd and Westbrook hit 3-pointers sandwiched around an Edwards hoop to start a 20-4 run that made it 51-25 going to the fourth quarter.

The only suspense down the stretch for the fans was whether Auriemma would put in Paige Bueckers. The reigning national Player of the Year was in uniform for the first time since suffering a left knee injury on Dec. 5 and took part in pregame stretching and warmups with her teammates. A UConn spokesperson did say before the game the sophomore guard would not get in the game.

Bueckers will meet with Dr. Robert Arciero Thursday.

"After (Thursday), we'll see what happens," Auriemma said.

UConn hosts St. John's at the XL Center Friday and entertains Providence at Gampel Pavilion Sunday.

Fudd finished with 13 points while Nelson-Ododa had 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots in her first start since Feb. 6. Edwards also scored 10 points.

Dorka Juhasz left the game in the fourth quarter after being hit in the mouth. Auriemma said she had stitches put in. UConn said after the game Juhasz, a graduate student, will take part in Sunday's Senior Day ceremony but has not decided whether she'll return for her final year of eligibility or enter the WNBA Draft.

Lauren Van Kleunen had 12 points for Marquette.

The Big East regular-season trophy will remain in Storrs.

"It means more than any other season we've done it in the past four years because of the adversity we've faced and the challenges," Nelson-Ododa said. "It just means more."