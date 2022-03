All schools in Illinois will be able to go mask-optional if they wish on Monday, joining most other indoor public settings across the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said late Friday that he will halt his embattled school mask mandate on Monday -- the same day he is lifting the COVID-19 requirement in other areas. The governor tweeted out the decision, citing new guidelines the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday easing its recommendations on face coverings as the Omicron surge ebbs across the nation.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO