ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Garland, LeVert out with injuries as Cavs return from break

By TOM WITHERS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0mHC_0eNQQqEa00
1 of 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are coming back from the All-Star break at less than full strength.

All-Star guard Darius Garland will miss Cleveland’s game Thursday night at Detroit with a back issue that has slowed him for weeks while newly acquired guard Caris LeVert is sidelined with a sprained right foot.

Garland sat out five games with lower back soreness prior to last week’s All-Star stoppage. The 22-year-old took part in All-Star Weekend activities, scoring 13 points in Team LeBron’s win Sunday.

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff did not mention anything about Garland or LeVert’s status following Wednesday’s practice.

The Cavs have had to overcome injuries all season — leading scorer Collin Sexton and guard Ricky Rubio were lost for the year with knee injuries — and are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference at 35-23.

LeVert has played in four games since the Cavs acquired him a trade with Indiana before the deadline, averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 assists.

He’s made one start with Cleveland and Bickerstaff has been toying with the idea of having LeVert in his opening lineup. He’s also figuring out how the 6-foot-6 scorer fits in best to Cleveland’s offensive schemes.

“We sat down and had some conversations about where he’s comfortable, where he likes the ball, places where he’s had the most success in his past,” Bickerstaff said of LeVert. “I think we have a great understanding of how we can get it done. The next thing becomes actually going out and doing it.”

It’s not yet known when LeVert injured his foot.

While they’ll be without Garland and LeVert, the Cavs could have forward Lauri Markkanen back against the Pistons after he missed 11 games with a severely sprained right ankle suffered on Jan. 22.

Markkanen, who is in his first season with Cleveland, practiced Wednesday and the Cavs will see how it responds before deciding if he’ll play.

When Markkanen is available, Bickerstaff can play a “tall ball” lineup with rookie forward Evan Mobley (6-foot-11) and All-Star center Jarrett Allen (6-10). Markkanen’s injury looked more serious when he went down and he’s excited to get back on the floor.

“I’ve rolled my ankle before, I know how it feels,” he said. “But this felt different, so I was a little disappointed when it happened. I think it hurt more than my previous ankle sprains, so I thought it was going to be more significant. But when I did the imaging and found out what it was, it was a relief that I might not miss as much time as I thought.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
ESPN

Markkanen scores 23, Cavaliers rally past Wizards, 92-86

CLEVELAND -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points and All-Star center Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 14 rebounds in rallying the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 92-86 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Washington matched the largest lead of the game at 84-75 on Daniel Gafford’s basket...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Ricky Rubio
FOX Sports

Goran Dragic makes Nets debut, Kevin Durant's return not far behind

The past two months have been rough for the Brooklyn Nets, but reinforcements could be on the way. After going 2-13 in their last 15 games, which included an 11-game losing streak, the Nets have fallen from first in the Eastern Conference standings all the way down to eighth. But...
NBA
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Mavs GAMEDAY at Warriors: Doncic vs. Curry; Klay Thompson OUT

The Dallas Mavericks continue a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday evening. With only 22 games left in the regular season, the Mavs look to gain leverage in the Western Conference against the Warriors, who are currently second in the west. Beating Golden...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine, Billy Donovan sound off on Grizzlies loss that ended in DeMar DeRozan ejection

The Chicago Bulls tasted defeat for the first time in weeks as they fell to the Memphis Grizzlies, 116-110. Safe to say the team was not happy about it one bit. DeMar DeRozan’s sheen of invincibility seemed to have worn off for this game. While he did manage to pile on 31 points, it took him 29 shots to do it. The frustrations boiled over in the end, when he got ejected over arguing a non-call during the waning moments of the game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Cavaliers#Ap#Team Lebron#Garland And Levert
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Claps Back At Fan Saying He's Still Salty At Michael Jordan: “Scottie Pippen Was The Bulls’ Best Defender, Facts Over Fiction, No Salt.”

Isiah Thomas doesn't back down when people call him out. The Detroit Pistons legend has been making headlines in the last week, talking about his position as an NBA all-time great, while discussing the impact and greatness of other players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
NBA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Trae Young's 41 points help Hawks torch Raptors

Trae Young had 25 of his 41 points in the first half and added 11 assists as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the visiting Toronto Raptors 127-100 Saturday night. Onyeka Okongwu added 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Hawks, who have won 10 of their past 12 home games.
NBA
The Associated Press

Wizards sign Satoransky for second stint with Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards signed guard Tomas Satoransky on Monday. The Wizards announced the move. Satoransky was waived by San Antonio on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 Satoransky returns to the team he spent his first three NBA seasons with from 2016-19. He was drafted by the Wizards in the second round in 2012, then played three seasons in Spain.
NBA
SFGate

McCollum, Pelicans roll to 123-95 win over reeling Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are starting to find their stride since acquiring CJ McCollum nearly three weeks ago. Two nights after a surprising win at Phoenix, the Pelicans rolled to their biggest victory over the reeling Los Angeles Lakers. McCollum scored 22 points while Jonas...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ESPN

Ja Morant sets Memphis Grizzlies mark with 46 points to beat Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO -- Ja Morant spun and flipped in an over-the-shoulder layup. He threw down a vicious alley-oop dunk. The Memphis Grizzlies' All-Star guard put on quite a display for the Chicago crowd and might have gotten a little extra lift after seeing highlights of Michael Jordan on the video board.
NBA
Boston

3 things to know about Matt Ryan, the Celtics’ new two-way player

Ryan fits a Celtics mold as a 6-foot-7 sharpshooter. On Monday, the Celtics announced the signing of Matt Ryan, a 6-foot-7 guard who most recently played for the Grand Rapids Gold in the G-League. Ryan joins the Celtics on a two-way contract, filling the void left by Sam Hauser who...
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 takeaways from a promising loss to the Celtics

The Detroit Pistons lost a close afternoon matchup vs. Boston yesterday in which the Celtics pulled away late to secure the win. There are no participation trophies in the NBA, but the Pistons played tough against the NBA’s hottest team and showed why fans have reason to be excited for the future.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

776K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy