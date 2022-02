BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres couldn't overcome a slow start on Sunday afternoon as they fell to the Dallas Stars 4-2, marking the team's 6th straight loss. The Sabres found themselves down 2-0 in the 2nd period before Tage Thompson gave them new life. The Sabres center took a pass from Jeff Skinner and scored his 22nd goal of the season, adding onto a career-high. Thompson now has 11 points in his last ten games played.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO