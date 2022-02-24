Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

WASHINGTON (AP) — In war, winning quick control of airspace is crucial. Russia’s failure to do so in Ukraine, despite its vast military strength, has been a surprise and may help explain how Ukraine has so far prevented a rout. The standoff in the sky is among the...
The United Nations’s climate science panel issued a report on Monday detailing both the impacts of climate change and potential adaptation measures society can take to mitigate the damage. The report warned of dire impacts from global warming that will only get worse, from heat waves to food and...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing a case its conservative majority could use to hobble Biden administration efforts to combat climate change. The administration already is dealing with congressional refusal to enact the climate change proposals in President Joe Biden’s Build Better Back plan. Now the...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump easily won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gathering this weekend in Florida. Trump, who’s repeatedly flirted with making another presidential run in 2024 to try and return to the White House, captured 59%...
The Russian invasion of Ukraine began its fifth day on Monday. A senior U.S. intelligence official said Belarus is expected to send troops into Ukraine. Ukraine released a video of a drone destroying a Russian missile system as the Ukrainian army claims Russia is suffering heavy losses. Peace talks underway...
